Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Suffers ugly face injury
Werenski took a puck to the face in the second period of Sunday's Game 3 overtime loss to the Penguins. He left briefly before returning in the third period wearing full facial protection, but was unable to suit up for overtime because the swelling in his eye worsened, making it hard for him to see, Nick Cotsonika of NHL.com reports. He also scored a power-play goal in the contest.
The 19-year-old showed a ton of heart in returning, and the sight of his bruised and bloodied face quickly took the sports world by storm. Werenski ended up logging 19:08 of ice time in total and should be considered day-to-day ahead of Game 4 on Tuesday, but as long as he's able to see, it's probably a safe bet that he'll be playing considering the Jackets need all hands on deck after falling behind 3-0 in the series.
