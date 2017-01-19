Werenski (illness) took part in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Ottawa.

Werenski will slide into his usual role skating on the Blue Jackets' top pairing and top power-play unit against the Senators. The rookie blueliner has been fantastic this season, racking up 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 43 games, and remains a legitimate contender for the Calder Memorial Trophy.