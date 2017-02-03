Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Hits double-digit power-play points
Pietrangelo dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- Thursday against Toronto.
Pietrangelo skates on the second power-play combination while Kevin Shattenkirk and Alex Steen man the points for the top unit, but that hasn't stopped him from racking up 10 points with the extra man. The 27-year-old defenseman has reached double digits in that category in five of the past seven seasons. He also has a whopping five points overall in the past two games.
