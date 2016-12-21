Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Out Tuesday
Pietrangelo (illness) won't play Tuesday against the Stars, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
With Pietrangelo unavailable Tuesday, Brad Hunt will draw into St. Louis' lineup against the Stars. The Blues captain will hope to return to action Thursday against Tampa Bay.
