Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Out Tuesday

Pietrangelo (illness) won't play Tuesday against the Stars, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

With Pietrangelo unavailable Tuesday, Brad Hunt will draw into St. Louis' lineup against the Stars. The Blues captain will hope to return to action Thursday against Tampa Bay.

