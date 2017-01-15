Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Productive Saturday

Pietrangelo had an assist, two shots, two PIM and finished with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 blanking of the Sharks.

He has points in two of the last three games, but Pietrangelo's name had been absent from several scoresheets recently. Prior to the current three-game run, he had just one point in seven games. Whether due to Pietrangelo's scoring drought or the team's recent string of poor play, Blues coach Ken Hitchcock moved the right-handed shooting defenseman to the left side, pairing him with Colton Parayko. It's an experiment Hitchcock started late in the Blues' previous game, with Pietrangelo saying it was a bit of adjustment, but he's getting accustomed to the new spot.