Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Returns to action Thursday

Pietrangelo had two hits and two blocked shots over 20:28 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Pietrangelo returned to action after missing one game due to illness. He's obviously not at full strength, playing five minutes less than his season average (25:07 per game), but gets an extended break over the Christmas holiday as the Blues don't return to action until next Wednesday when they host Philadelphia.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola