Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Returns to action Thursday
Pietrangelo had two hits and two blocked shots over 20:28 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.
Pietrangelo returned to action after missing one game due to illness. He's obviously not at full strength, playing five minutes less than his season average (25:07 per game), but gets an extended break over the Christmas holiday as the Blues don't return to action until next Wednesday when they host Philadelphia.
