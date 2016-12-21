Blues' Alex Pietrangelo: Will be ready to rock Thursday
Pietrangelo (illness) will return to the lineup Thursday night versus the Lightning, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The mobile defenseman missed Tuesday's game in Dallas, but evidently his illness wasn't serious and fantasy owners should feel safe activating him for the upcoming contest. He's found twine seven times through 33 contests thanks to a robust 9.2 shooting percentage, and has 10 helpers to boot.
