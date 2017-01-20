Blues' Alexander Steen: Bright spot in blowout loss

Steen scored two goals, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Both goals came in the third period with the game well out of reach, so they didn't provide a ton of values to the team, but they did perpetuate Steen's hot streak. The Canadian winger has five goals and a dozen points over the course of his last nine games, representing quite a departure from his first 31 contests (three goals, 18 points and a minus-12 rating as well as six games missed to injury). When healthy, Steen has long been among the league's most reliable scorers, so if he can stay on the ice, he should produce well down the stretch. However, he'll need to shoot more if he wants to do that, as the veteran winger stunningly has just 56 shots on goal through 40 games.