Blues' Alexander Steen: Finds twine in Game 5

Steen factored into the scoring Saturday, as the Blues prevailed over the Wild to move on to the conference semifinals.

Steen went top shelf in the first period to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. He's a dependable forward, closing out the opening series with two goals, two assists and a plus-2 rating. The Predators are up next for the Blues -- Steen's scored 13 goals with 14 assists against them in 42 career regular-season contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...