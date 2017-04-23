Blues' Alexander Steen: Finds twine in Game 5
Steen factored into the scoring Saturday, as the Blues prevailed over the Wild to move on to the conference semifinals.
Steen went top shelf in the first period to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. He's a dependable forward, closing out the opening series with two goals, two assists and a plus-2 rating. The Predators are up next for the Blues -- Steen's scored 13 goals with 14 assists against them in 42 career regular-season contests.
More News
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Ends drought with four assists•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Scoots up to top scoring unit•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Posts second straight two-pointer•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Totals two points in Saturday's win•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Posts two points against Canucks•
-
Blues' Alexander Steen: Hot stretch continues Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...