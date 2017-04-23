Blues' Alexander Steen: Finds twine in Game 5

Steen factored into the scoring Saturday, as the Blues prevailed over the Wild to move on to the conference semifinals.

Steen went top shelf in the first period to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. He's a dependable forward, closing out the opening series with two goals, two assists and a plus-2 rating. The Predators are up next for the Blues -- Steen's scored 13 goals with 14 assists against them in 42 career regular-season contests.