Blues' Alexander Steen: Heating up

Steen had two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

The 32-year-old forward now has points in three straight games, including two multi-point efforts. Steen's offensive production has dropped off this season, mirroring his team's struggles to score and play consistently from game to game, and his minus-10 rating is scary. We're left to wonder if the player that averaged .85 points per game and was a combined plus-28 over the past three seasons will ever return.