Blues' Alexander Steen: Hot stretch continues Thursday

Steen had the game-tying goal and then assisted on Paul Stastny's game winner in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Blues were a motivated team Thursday, playing for the first time since Mike Yeo was promoted from assistant coach to replace the fired Ken Hitchcock. Including Steen, four players registered multiple points. For Steen, the goal was his sixth marker in nine games and the two points give him 16 over the last 14 games. The 32-year-old forward is working well on the top line with Stastny (14 points in last 13 games), so we don't expect Yeo break up this combo anytime soon.