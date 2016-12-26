Blues' Alexander Steen: Keeps dishing frequently

Steen is on pace for 45 points this season.

At this rate, the veteran winger will finish with eight goals and 37 assists. Steen does carry a minus-12 rating, but he's otherwise done a remarkable job creating offense despite the offseason subtractions of top-six forwards David Backes and Troy Brouwer. As an added bonus for fantasy owners, half of Steen's points have taken place on the man advantage. He remains a steady but unspectacular fantasy option.