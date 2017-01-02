Blues' Alexander Steen: Snaps slump with multi-point showing

Steen scored an empty-net goal and added an even-strength assist during Monday's win over Chicago.

Steen had registered just two assists and seven shots through his previous nine games, so his two-point afternoon was a welcomed start to 2017. The 32-year-old forward has just four goals, 20 points and 45 shots through 32 games, and his minus-11 rating isn't helping his fantasy stock, either. Steen's best offensive years are in the rearview mirror, and he will have to heat up considerably to match last season's 17-goal, 52-point showing.