Blues' Beau Bennett: Inks deal with St. Louis
Bennett signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Blues on Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The 25-year-old Bennett spent six seasons in the the Penguins' organization before playing in New Jersey last season, when he posted a career-high eight goals and 19 points in 65 games. A former first-round pick (20th overall) in 2010, Bennett has not performed up to that billing. Injuries derailed his development early and he never caught on in Pittsburgh. The Blues can take a flier on him and have minutes available after David Perron was selected by Vegas and Patrik Berglund underwent shoulder surgery that will keep him out until at least December.
