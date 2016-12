Hunt is expected to dress for Tuesday's game in Dallas, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hunt had started four consecutive games, collecting a point in all of them, before being scratched the previous two games when Carl Gunnarsson returned from a lower-body injury. The Blues are reticent to expose Gunnarsson to a back-to-back set so soon after his return, so Hunt is drawing back into the lineup.