Hunt had two shots, a two-minute penalty and finished with a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hunt filled in for the injured Carl Gunnarsson (lower body), but gives up some size on the blue line. He can get over-powered, as he was Thursday when he was forced to take a slashing penalty to prevent a breakaway. The ensuing Carolina power play produced the game-winning goal. Hunt brings some offense to the position, but there's a reason why the 28-year-old has just 28 games of NHL experience.