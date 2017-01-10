Gunnarsson (lower body) is expected to be at practice Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

This effectively rules out the defenseman for Tuesday night's game against the Bruins. Depending on how he fares in the next practice, Gunnarson may be able to return on the road against the Kings on Thursday, but the fantasy impact remains minimal, as he's collected only two points to go along with a minus-5 rating in 29 games this season.