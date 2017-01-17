Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Fully recovered but healthy scratch
Gunnarsson (lower body) will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday night's matchup with the Senators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Gunnarsson presumably has a clean bill of health now, but that unfortunately doesn't help his fantasy value a whole lot since coach Ken Hitchcock seems to be satisfied with the current configuration of his defensive pairings, at least for the moment. The Swede wasn't exactly putting up eye-popping stats before getting injured anyway, so he's probably best left on the waiver wire in most leagues.
