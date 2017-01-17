Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Healthy scratch after getting over lower-body ailment
Although Gunnarsson (lower body) is now healthy, he'll be scratched for Tuesday night's matchup with the Senators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Coach Ken Hitchcock seems to be satisfied with the current configuration of his defensive pairings, at least for the moment. The Swede wasn't exactly putting up eye-popping stats before getting injured anyway, so he's probably best left on the waiver wire in most leagues.
