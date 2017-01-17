Although Gunnarsson (lower body) is now healthy, he'll be scratched for Tuesday night's matchup with the Senators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Coach Ken Hitchcock seems to be satisfied with the current configuration of his defensive pairings, at least for the moment. The Swede wasn't exactly putting up eye-popping stats before getting injured anyway, so he's probably best left on the waiver wire in most leagues.