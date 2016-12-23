Gunnarsson was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay.

Alex Pietrangelo returned from a one-game absence due to illness, so with a spot needed on the active roster, the decision came down to Gunnarsson or Brad Hunt. The Blues wanted Gunnarsson, who recently returned from a lower-body injury that cost him four games, to get a night off Tuesday but Pietrangelo's illness forced him to play both ends of a back-to-back set. With the team on a five-day break for the holiday, the 30-year-old defenseman should be ready for full-time duty beginning next Wednesday against the Flyers.