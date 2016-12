Gunnarsson is unlikely to suit up for Tuesday's game in Dallas, the second of a back-to-back set, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gunnarsson, who played 12:04 in Monday's loss to the Oilers, recently returned from a lower-body injury, so coach Ken Hitchcock doesn't want to expose him to two games in two nights yet. Brad Hunt, the owner of a four-game point streak, is expected to dress in Dallas on Tuesday.