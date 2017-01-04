Gunnarsson is dealing with a lower-body injury that will keep him out of Thursday's match with Carolina, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Gunnarsson is currently stuck in an eight-game pointless streak, while also looking for his first goal of the season. Occasionally a healthy scratch, the defenseman averages just 13:32 of ice time even when he does crack the lineup. Given his limited value, news of the 30-year-old's ailment will likely impact only the deepest of leagues.