Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Removed from injured reserve
Gunnarsson (lower body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
While the team has not provided any sort of update on Gunnarsson's status recently, his removal from IR suggests that he could be ready to go for Sunday night's contest in Anaheim after missing the last five to the injury. Hopefully, we can get a bit more clarity on if he will be in or out prior to puck drop.
More News
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Shows up on IR•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Aiming to practice Wednesday•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Will be evaluated Tuesday•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Shaping up to be a no-go Saturday•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Out with lower-body injury•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Healthy scratch Thursday•