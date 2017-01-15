Gunnarsson (lower body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

While the team has not provided any sort of update on Gunnarsson's status recently, his removal from IR suggests that he could be ready to go for Sunday night's contest in Anaheim after missing the last five to the injury. Hopefully, we can get a bit more clarity on if he will be in or out prior to puck drop.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola