Gunnarsson returned to the Blues lineup after sitting out the previous seven games. He finished with an assist, a shot, a hit and was minus-2 over 16:06 in St. Louis' 7-3 loss to Washington.

Gunnarsson, who missed most of that time due to a lower-body injury, skated on the second pair with Kevin Shattenkirk. The 29-year-old Swede has just three assists and a minus-7 rating in 30 games this season. Additionally, after averaging 17:24 of ice time during his first two seasons with the Blues, he's down to 13:37 this season. The reduced number of shifts means fewer opportunities for hits and blocked shots. He's not a particularly good option for most fantasy formats.