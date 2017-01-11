Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Shows up on IR
Gunnarsson (lower body) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Gunnarsson's missed the past three games with his ailment, with the Blues losing two of those without the shot-blocking extraordinaire in tow. Still, your fantasy league would have to be extremely deep to justify owning him in the first place. He's produced only two points -- a pair of assists -- in 29 games this season.
