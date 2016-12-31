Blues' Carter Hutton: Allows one goal in third period
Hutton saved 9 of 10 shots in the third period of Friday's 4-0 loss to Nashville.
Jake Allen's struggles led to three goals against in two periods, leaving the Blues and Hutton with too much ground to cover during an off game. The 31-year-old hasn't earned further looks, as he has just three wins and gives up close to three goals per contest.
