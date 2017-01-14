Blues' Carter Hutton: Confirmed road starter Saturday
Hutton will start in goal Saturday night against host San Jose, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blues want to rest Jake Allen after of pair of tumultuous starts that resulted in him getting the ol' heave-ho against the Bruins and Kings, respectively. Hutton recorded a robust .925 save percentage as the relief option over that span, but now he'll need to slow a Sharks team that has dropped 17 goals over the past four games, albeit with losses in two of those.
More News
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Makes second consecutive relief appearance•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Strong in relief appearance•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Yields three goals in victory•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Will work between pipes Saturday•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Allows one goal in third period•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Holds off Flyers for third win•