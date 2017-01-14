Hutton will start in goal Saturday night against host San Jose, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues want to rest Jake Allen after of pair of tumultuous starts that resulted in him getting the ol' heave-ho against the Bruins and Kings, respectively. Hutton recorded a robust .925 save percentage as the relief option over that span, but now he'll need to slow a Sharks team that has dropped 17 goals over the past four games, albeit with losses in two of those.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola