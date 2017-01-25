Hutton will be between the pipes against the Wild on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Having just shutout the NHL's highest scoring team Tuesday, Hutton will square off against another of the league's best in Minnesota who are racking up 3.26 goals per game. This will mark the netminder's first matchup with the Wild having been on the bench for the previous three meetings. The 31-year-old has been performing slightly better on the road as he is 3-3-0 with a 2.22 GAA as the visitor, compared to 4-3-2 with a 2.91 GAA at the Scottrade Center.