Blues' Carter Hutton: Holds off Flyers for third win
Hutton saved 17 of 20 shots to win his third game of the season Wednesday against Philadelphia.
Hutton has now allowed three goals or more in each of his past six starts, and Wednesday was the only game he left victorious. He's hardly donning the blue paint, and when he does, the results are underwhelming. Hutton is best left to the waiver wire in most seasonal leagues.
More News
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Tabbed to start Wednesday•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Loses fifth consecutive game•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Will start in goal Monday vs. Oilers•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Makes 20 saves in OT loss•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Will start Saturday against Winnipeg•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Loses tough road test in Washington•