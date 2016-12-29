Hutton saved 17 of 20 shots to win his third game of the season Wednesday against Philadelphia.

Hutton has now allowed three goals or more in each of his past six starts, and Wednesday was the only game he left victorious. He's hardly donning the blue paint, and when he does, the results are underwhelming. Hutton is best left to the waiver wire in most seasonal leagues.

