Hutton allowed three goals on 35 shots during Monday's overtime loss to Edmonton.

Hutton entered Monday's game with just two wins through six starts this season, and with his limited workload, the fantasy value is extremely low. Additionally, considering his poor results, Hutton likely shouldn't be considered a viable streamer in seasonal leagues or low-priced flier in daily contests.

