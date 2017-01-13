Hutton allowed two goals on 13 shots after relieving Jake Allen in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Coach Ken Hitchcock was hoping Hutton would provide a spark after Allen allowed three goals in 25 minutes, but the backup gave up a Tanner Pearson tally to make it 4-0 within a minute of entering the contest. Hutton has had to make relief appearances in consecutive games, but his 2.88 GAA and .894 save percentage don't inspire much confidence that he can do better than the struggling starter.