Blues' Carter Hutton: Nabs overtime victory against Ducks on Sunday
Hutton made 22 saves on 23 shots in Sunday's overtime win over the Ducks.
Hutton has been up-and-down of late, but he's now turned in back-to-back impressive showings. The 31-year-old has appeared in 18 games this season, posting a 6-5-2 record with a .905 save percentage. Jake Allen has been struggling and the Blues are resting him, so although his rate stats aren't great overall, Hutton's recent strong play could warrant him a look in some deeper leagues.
