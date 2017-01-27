Hutton was pulled 2:11 into the third period after allowing five goals to the Wild on 30 shots.

Hutton was tagged with the loss in this 5-1 defeat as there was no more scoring after he exited the contest. Jake Allen stopped all three shots he faced in the final 17:49, but has had plenty of his own struggles recently with at least three goals allowed in six of his past seven appearances coming in. Allen and Hutton rank 45th and 46th out of 50 eligible goaltenders in save percentage.