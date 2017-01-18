Blues' Carter Hutton: Sees hot streak come to grinding halt
Hutton was tagged for five goals on just 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.
He'd given up just seven goals in his prior five appearances, posting a .939 save mark over that span, but Hutton saw it all come crashing down on him in this one. That's to be expected, though, as Hutton's NHL track record has been a mediocre one. He's been winning work away from scuffling No. 1 netminder Jake Allen lately, but this outing will likely cause the pendulum to swing back in the other direction.
