Hutton will tend the twine for Monday's tilt with Philadelphia.

The veteran is enduring the worst season of his career, owning a 2.81 GAA and .896 save percentage after showing himself to be a reliable backup in Nashville over the previous three campaigns. While Philadelphia has gone 3-2-0 in their last five games, they've only scored 1.6 goals per game over that span and could prove to be favorable opponents for Hutton and the Blues.

