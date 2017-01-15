Hutton will start between the pipes for a second straight game Sunday against the Ducks, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

While Hutton has only started 10 of the 17 games he's appeared in this season, the 31-year-old backup has performed relatively well lately in a starting role. Coming off a shutout of the Sharks, the Blues will roll with him again Sunday and could hand Hutton more opportunities down the road with Jake Allen struggling in the crease.