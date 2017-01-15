Hutton will start between the pipes for a second straight game Sunday against the Ducks, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

While Hutton has only started 10 of the 17 games he's appeared in this season, the 31-year-old backup has performed relatively well lately in a starting role. Coming off a shutout of the Sharks, the Blues will roll with him again Sunday and could hand Hutton more opportunities down the road with Jake Allen struggling in the crease.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola