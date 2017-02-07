Blues' Carter Hutton: Stops 26 shots in shutout
Hutton saved all 26 shots in Monday's win over Philadelphia.
While Hutton has been hit-or-miss for most of the season, this was his second shutout through his past three starts. The backup owns a modest 8-7-2 record and entered Monday's game with an underwhelming .896 save percentage and 2.81 GAA. Hutton is best viewed as a potential streaming option in seasonal leagues or a low-priced flier in daily contests when the Blues face a favorable opponent.
