Hutton stopped 27 of 28 shots after coming on in relief of Jake Allen in a loss against the Bruins on Tuesday.

Allen gave up three goals in the first period, leading coach Ken Hitchcock to make the change at the intermission. Despite his strong work, Hutton actually suffered the loss through no fault of his own simply because the Blues managed to score three goals. Allen hasn't been great this year, but Hutton's been even worse on the balance of it -- he has an .896 save mark this season.