Hutton stopped all 34 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

The struggling Jake Allen didn't even travel with the team to Pittsburgh, making this even more of a statement outing for Hutton. That said, the 31-year-old has been pulling a Jekyll-and-Hyde act of late -- over his last 10 appearances, he's posted sub-.900 save percentages six times, but finished at .957 or higher in the other four (including two shutouts). That makes it tough to know what to expect from Hutton on a game-to-game basis, putting a bit of a crimp in his fantasy value even if he continues effectively holding the No. 1 role in St. Louis.