Hutton will start in goal Wednesday night against the visiting Flyers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Starting goalie Jake Allen reportedly is fine despite leaving Thursday's game after an unsuccessful save attempt, but the Blues will play it safe by going with the backup in this next contest. Hutton has struggled as a first-year Blue, having posted a 2-4-2 record and 2.91 GAA in 11 games. He's not a recommended play against a Flyers team that ranks sixth in goals per game, shots on goal and power-play percentage.