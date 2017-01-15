Hutton turned aside all 23 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-0 win against the Sharks.

Hutton has two career starts in San Jose, and both have resulted in shutouts. He has been outstanding when the Blues want to give Jake Allen a rest, as Hutton has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his past five starts. Should Allen ever go down to a long-term injury, Hutton appears more than capable.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola