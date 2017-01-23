Hutton will protect the crease against the Penguins on Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hutton has managed a pedestrian 6-6-2 record in 20 contests this season along with a .892 save percentage. After stellar wins against Anaheim and San Jose, the netminder has given up eight tallies in his last two games, including a disappointing relief appearance versus the Capitals. Pheonix Copley will serve as the backup for both matchups Tuesday and Thursday, which means Hutton will be watching from the press box when the Blues travel to Minnesota.