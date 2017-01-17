Hutton will patrol the crease against the Senators on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hutton will make his sixth straight appearance in goal, including two in relief. During his five-game starting streak, the netminder is 3-1-0 with a stellar 1.65 GAA. While it may be too soon to say for sure, it is starting to appear as though the 31-year-old has replaced Jake Allen as the No. 1 in St. Louis, for the time being.