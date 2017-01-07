Blues' Carter Hutton: Will work between pipes Saturday
Hutton was designated as Saturday's home goalie against the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Starting goalie Jake Allen returned to the ice Saturday morning after the birth of his first child, but Hutton was probably due for a start anyway having sat out the last two contests. He's only 3-4-2 with a 2.92 GAA and .890 save percentage this season, so it would be wise to explore alternatives on a hefty 12-game slate Saturday.
More News
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Allows one goal in third period•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Holds off Flyers for third win•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Tabbed to start Wednesday•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Loses fifth consecutive game•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Will start in goal Monday vs. Oilers•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Makes 20 saves in OT loss•