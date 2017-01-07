Hutton was designated as Saturday's home goalie against the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Starting goalie Jake Allen returned to the ice Saturday morning after the birth of his first child, but Hutton was probably due for a start anyway having sat out the last two contests. He's only 3-4-2 with a 2.92 GAA and .890 save percentage this season, so it would be wise to explore alternatives on a hefty 12-game slate Saturday.