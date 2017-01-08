Blues' Carter Hutton: Yields three goals in victory
Hutton allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Stars on Saturday.
In nine starts this season, Hutton has yielded under three goals just twice. So although he's getting steady work as the Blues' backup netminder, Hutton isn't a guy worth owning in standard leagues. He came into Saturday with an. 890 save percentage and 2.93 GAA. In 15 starts last season, he posted a .918 save percentage and 2.33 GAA with the Predators.
More News
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Will work between pipes Saturday•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Allows one goal in third period•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Holds off Flyers for third win•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Tabbed to start Wednesday•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Loses fifth consecutive game•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Will start in goal Monday vs. Oilers•