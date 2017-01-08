Hutton allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Stars on Saturday.

In nine starts this season, Hutton has yielded under three goals just twice. So although he's getting steady work as the Blues' backup netminder, Hutton isn't a guy worth owning in standard leagues. He came into Saturday with an. 890 save percentage and 2.93 GAA. In 15 starts last season, he posted a .918 save percentage and 2.33 GAA with the Predators.