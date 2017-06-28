Blues' Chris Butler: Sticking around for two more years
Butler signed a two-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Wednesday.
Butler has played in just six NHL games over the past two seasons -- failing to record a point over that stretch. Once an 82-game player with Calgary, the 30-year-old has been unable to secure a regular spot in the game-day lineup since joining the Blues organization. Considering the blueliner's new deal is of the two-way variety, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect a lot of production out of him going forward.
