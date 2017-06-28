Butler signed a two-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Wednesday.

Butler has played in just six NHL games over the past two seasons -- failing to record a point over that stretch. Once an 82-game player with Calgary, the 30-year-old has been unable to secure a regular spot in the game-day lineup since joining the Blues organization. Considering the blueliner's new deal is of the two-way variety, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect a lot of production out of him going forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...