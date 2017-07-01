Blues' Chris Thorburn: Signs with St. Louis
Thorburn signed a two-year contract with the Blues on Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blues make Thorburn's third team in 10 days. The Jets struck a deal with the expansion Golden Knights, ensuring that Las Vegas would select Thorburn and not unprotected defenseman Toby Enstrom. When Thorburn's three-year contract expired Friday, he became a free agent and the Blues pounced. In Thorburn, they get a slightly cheaper version of Ryan Reaves, who the Blues traded to the Penguins a week ago. Thorburn should fit nicely on the right wing of the fourth line, serving a role as the the team's energy-enforcer.
