Thorburn signed a two-year contract with the Blues on Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues make Thorburn's third team in 10 days. The Jets struck a deal with the expansion Golden Knights, ensuring that Las Vegas would select Thorburn and not unprotected defenseman Toby Enstrom. When Thorburn's three-year contract expired Friday, he became a free agent and the Blues pounced. In Thorburn, they get a slightly cheaper version of Ryan Reaves, who the Blues traded to the Penguins a week ago. Thorburn should fit nicely on the right wing of the fourth line, serving a role as the the team's energy-enforcer.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...