Parayko collected two even-strength assists during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.

The 23-year-old defenseman is still looking for his first goal of the season, but he's maintained his fantasy value with 17 assists and 90 shots through 36 games. Parayko's best production is still a year or two ahead of him, but the sophomore is still a solid option in the majority of seasonal leagues, especially with positive regression likely to come in the goals column.