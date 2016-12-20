Parayko ended a six-game pointless stretch with an assist during Monday's loss to Edmonton.

The sophomore is following up a solid rookie campaign with 15 helpers through 33 games this season. However, after scoring nine goals last year, Parayko hasn't found the back of net despite firing 85 shots this season. Positive regression is ahead in the goal column, and the arrow is pointing straight up for Parayko. Still, as long as Kevin Shattenkirk is quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit, Parayko's fantasy ceiling is capped.