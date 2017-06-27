Parayko received a qualifying offer by the Blues, Fox Sports Midwest reports.

After he posted 33 and then 35 points in his first two seasons, there's no way the Blues wouldn't give themselves the chance to match the best offer Parayko receives. The 24-year-old is due for big money this summer, as he's been a valuable asset on both ends of the ice, posting a combined plus-35 rating over his first two seasons and clocking significant power-play minutes. The St. Louis blue line is solidified by his 6-foot-5, 214-pound frame, so expect any offer that comes across the table to be matched.

